Aakash Institute students excel in JEE Mains 2026 with 99.99 percentiles

Vijayawada: Students of Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL) from Vijayawada have delivered an outstanding performance in JEE Mains 2026, reflecting strong academic consistency and a high level of preparedness across centres.
In JEE Mains 2026 (Session 2), students from Aakash Institute across Vizag and Vijayawada secured impressive results, with several students achieving above the 99-percentile benchmark. Leading the cohort is Betha Sai Aashik, who secured an exceptional 99.99 percentile and achieved an All-India Rank (AIR) of 197, emerging as the top performer from the region
Apart from Betha Sai Aashik, other top performers include Vemuri Saisandeep (99.91 percentile), Pravam Kumar (99.69 percentile), Sunit Sen (99.68 percentile), Pragada Phalguni Maanya (99.65 percentile), Boredy Jagan Mohan Reddy (99.56 percentile), and Surya Lokesh Kallari (99.24 percentile), along with several other students achieving strong percentile scores.
Commenting on the results, Dheeraj Kumar Misra, Chief Academic & Business Head, AESL said: "The performance of our students across India reflects their dedication, discipline, and the strength of the Aakash learning ecosystem. Their consistent efforts, supported by structured academic programmes and expert mentoring, have enabled them to achieve outstanding results. We congratulate all our students and wish them continued success."