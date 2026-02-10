AAIB seeks applications for DG, 23 officer posts

New Delhi: The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has sought applications for the posts of Director General and 23 officers. AAIB is handling more than 20 aircraft accident investigations, including the fatal Air India plane crash that killed 260 people on June 12 last year.

With the tenure of current Director General G V G Yughandar ending later this year, AAIB has called for applications for his position. The posts at the aircraft accident probe agency are filled on deputation basis.