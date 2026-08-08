'AAERI Verify' on Digilocker to enable Indian students for paperless verification for Australia

New Delhi: A new digital platform, 'AAERI Verify', will enable Indian students to securely share their academic, identity and financial documents with Australian universities through DigiLocker, the government said on Saturday.
'AAERI Verify' is a source-verified authentication platform to streamline student credential checks for Australian higher education institutions, an official statement said, adding that students can securely share authentic, issuer-verified digital documents directly from trusted sources, reducing dependence on physical documents and manual verification processes.
The National e-Governance Division (NeGD), under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), partnered with the Association of Australian Education Representatives in India (AAERI) to launch this new platform.
Integrated directly with DigiLocker, this digital platform will enable secure, paperless, and consent-based verification for students applying to Australian universities. The platform was officially unveiled during the AAERI Annual Convention here, the statement from Ministry of Electronics and IT said.
The newly-launched digital workflow replaces slow, manual document verification with a secure, consent‑based verification in two stages: a Student Check and a Sponsor Check.
The Student Check is conducted seamlessly before the university application process begins and Sponsor Check is initiated immediately after a student receives an admission offer to verify financial authenticity.
"With the explicit consent of the student, DigiLocker will provide Australian universities direct access to digitally signed records from original issuing authorities. This eliminates the risk of fraud, ensures absolute data privacy, and cuts down application processing times drastically," the statement noted.
JL Gupta, Director, NeGD gave a detailed presentation showcasing NeGD's foundational role in orchestrating India's Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI).
NeGD operates as an independent business division established under MeitY, and supports macro project management, framing policies, and tech appraisals.
The platform supports public workflows across diverse statutory organizations. These include the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), NITI Aayog etc.
DigiLocker is a flagship DPI initiative under NeGD that provides citizens with a secure, consent-based wallet to store, share, and verify authentic digital documents issued directly by authorised organisations.
DigiLocker currently serves over 72 crore registered users and enables secure issuance, storage, sharing and real-time verification of digitally signed documents issued by authorised institutions.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.