3.03 crore fake IDs deactivated in 2025 as Railways tightens cybersecurity measures

New Delhi: The reservation ticket booking system of Indian Railways has implemented the following measures to prevent auto-filling of forms by hacking tools, curb fraud in Tatkal ticketing bookings through the internet, and safeguard the system from cyberattacks.



According to the Ministry of Railways, to curb misuse and improve fairness in Tatkal bookings, Aadhaar-based One-Time Password (OTP) verification for online Tatkal ticket booking has been introduced.



Under this technique, Aadhaar authentication provides instantaneous verification of user uniqueness, which is critical considering the time-sensitive nature of Tatkal ticket booking.