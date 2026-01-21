A young campus shaping its identity through depth, not scale

For aspirants comparing India’s top management pathways, IIM Udaipur stands out for its clear academic focus and the way it blends research, digital capability, and industry exposure. Prof Ashok Banerjee, Director of IIM Udaipur, describes these as the institute’s core identity. “Our identity is built on a strong emphasis on research, a future-oriented curriculum, and a deep commitment to values,” he says.

One of the institute’s most distinctive choices has been to build depth in specific domains. The one-year MBAs in Digital Enterprise Management and Global Supply Chain Management are designed around emerging business needs, supported by a curriculum that consistently incorporates analytics, technology management, and sustainability. As Prof Banerjee puts it, “Digital is not an add-on at IIM Udaipur — it is part of our DNA.”