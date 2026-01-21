A young campus shaping its identity through depth, not scale

For aspirants comparing India’s top management pathways, IIM Udaipur stands out for its clear academic focus and the way it blends research, digital capability, and industry exposure. Prof Ashok Banerjee, Director of IIM Udaipur, describes these as the institute’s core identity. “Our identity is built on a strong emphasis on research, a future-oriented curriculum, and a deep commitment to values,” he says.
One of the institute’s most distinctive choices has been to build depth in specific domains. The one-year MBAs in Digital Enterprise Management and Global Supply Chain Management are designed around emerging business needs, supported by a curriculum that consistently incorporates analytics, technology management, and sustainability. As Prof Banerjee puts it, “Digital is not an add-on at IIM Udaipur — it is part of our DNA.”
Industry engagement is another deliberate priority. Courses co-designed with practitioners, advisory boards with leaders from varied sectors, and immersion-driven learning platforms give students early exposure to workplace expectations. A recently introduced Corporate Engagement Programme places faculty inside companies for short stints, strengthening the loop between academic insight and business practice.
Access remains part of the institute’s long-term strategy. The bilingual BBA programme aims to widen the entry pipeline for students who may hesitate to pursue management education due to English fluency barriers. “The programme offers a smooth transition from bilingual instruction to academically strong English proficiency,” Prof Banerjee says.
Beyond curriculum design, the institute places emphasis on applied learning as it marks its 15th year. Students engage with simulations, industry-linked projects, and immersion-based coursework supported by platforms such as the Behavioural Lab and specialised centres. Holistic development is built into campus life through over 40 student-driven clubs, peer-learning systems, and leadership roles that create space for responsibility and collaboration alongside academic work.