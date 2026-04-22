A wake-up call echoes this Earth Day

On World Earth Day (April 22), the conversation around environmental degradation often centres on what we can see — rising temperatures, worsening air quality, expanding concrete landscapes. But across cities like Hyderabad, another consequence is unfolding far more quietly. Night after night, sleep is being disrupted — not by lifestyle alone, but by the environments people inhabit. What looks like routine fatigue is increasingly rooted in heat, noise, and pollution, reshaping how urban populations rest.

“Clinicians are clearly seeing a surge in sleep-related complaints in fast-growing cities like Hyderabad,” says Dr Vijay Kumar Chennamchetty, senior consultant pulmonologist, Apollo Hospitals, Jubilee Hills noting that urban lifestyles are driving this trend, with nearly one in three urban Indians fearing insomnia and reporting daytime fatigue. Alongside this, Dr Nalini Nagalla, HOD and senior consultant, pulmonology and sleep disorders, Arete Hospitals points to a more subtle shift in patient experiences: “What I’m seeing more often now is patients who haven’t changed their routine much, but their sleep quality has clearly declined.”

The reasons are increasingly environmental. “Rising night-time temperatures are disrupting the body’s circadian rhythm and persistent heat delays sleep onset, reduces deep sleep, and triggers frequent awakenings,” states Dr Vijay. Meanwhile, Dr Nalini echoes how this plays out in real terms, sharing, “In hotter conditions, even a small drop in room temperature can improve sleep continuity. People tend to have more disrupted sleep — more awakenings, less deep sleep.”

Air quality is another critical factor. Dr Vijay explains, “Fine particulate matter irritates airways, worsening conditions like insomnia and sleep apnea, frequent awakenings, snoring and breathing discomfort.” Adding to this, Dr Nalini notes that these signs can be easy to miss at first: “Some people wake up feeling congested, or with a dry throat, which can point to air quality issues.”

Noise, too, plays a persistent role. “Constant urban noise disrupts deep sleep by triggering repeated micro-arousals,” Dr Vijay highlights, adding, reducing restorative sleep over time.

Together, these stressors are beginning to affect mental health. Clinically, Dr Nalini notes, “If someone’s sleep is getting disturbed night after night, they’re more irritable. Their stress tolerance drops, and for those already struggling, sleep disruption tends to make things worse, it becomes a bit of a cycle.”

Certain groups are particularly vulnerable. Dr Vijay highlights that children, the elderly and urban professionals are disproportionately affected — whether through screen exposure, age-related changes, or erratic work schedules. Across these groups, Dr Nalini observes that the disruption often builds gradually: “The early signs are usually subtle—frequent awakenings, lighter sleep, or a sense that sleep is easily disturbed.”

While the triggers may be environmental, small interventions can help. “We usually start with the sleep environment, recommending keeping the sleeping space well-ventilated and maintaining a consistent sleep schedule,” she further notes, adding that tools like air purifiers, blackout curtains, or background noise can be useful, but ‘they’re not one-size-fits-all solutions.’

Daily habits also play a role in buffering these effects. “Hydration is a simple one, but it’s often missed,” Dr Nalini notes, particularly in hot conditions, while heavy late-night meals can worsen discomfort. Maintaining a steady routine, she says, ‘helps keep things from going completely out of sync,’ especially when external conditions are unstable.

Over time, the health consequences become harder to ignore. “Chronic sleep loss is linked to hypertension, diabetes, obesity and weakened immunity. It also impairs cognition and increases vulnerability to anxiety and depression,” highlights Dr Vijay. When these effects persist, Dr Nalini advises seeking help: “If it’s been going on for a few weeks and simple changes haven’t really helped, it’s a good idea to get it checked, especially if there is persistent tiredness, trouble focusing, or noticeable changes in mood.”

Improvements in air quality, noise control, ventilation, and green spaces, Dr Nalini on a concluding note states, “It can go a long way in improving how people actually rest.” As urban environments continue to evolve, the challenge is no longer just about how people live — but how, and whether, they are able to sleep.

This story has been written by Tejal Sinha.