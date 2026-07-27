'A visionary step': Gujarat CM, Deputy CM back Centre's exam reforms panel

Gandhinagar: Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi have welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to constitute a high-powered task force on examination reforms under the leadership of technology entrepreneur Nandan Nilekani, describing it as "a step towards strengthening transparency and trust in India's examination system".

The Prime Minister announced on Sunday that the Centre had constituted the task force, with Infosys co-founder and founding chairman of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) Nandan Nilekani heading the panel.