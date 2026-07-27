'A visionary step': Gujarat CM, Deputy CM back Centre's exam reforms panel

Gandhinagar: Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi have welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to constitute a high-powered task force on examination reforms under the leadership of technology entrepreneur Nandan Nilekani, describing it as "a step towards strengthening transparency and trust in India's examination system".
The Prime Minister announced on Sunday that the Centre had constituted the task force, with Infosys co-founder and founding chairman of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) Nandan Nilekani heading the panel.
The initiative is aimed at recommending reforms to make the country's examination system more reliable, transparent and technology-driven.
Responding to the announcement on social media platform X, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said: "A visionary step by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to safeguard the future of our youth and secure our examination system."
He added: "The constitution of a High-Powered Task Force on examination reforms under the leadership of Nandan Nilekani will ensure transparency, trust, and tech-driven integrity in exams across the nation."
Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi also expressed support for the decision, stating: "Politics may divide, but nation-building demands the best minds."
He further said: "PM Narendra Modi's decision to entrust Nandan Nilekani with leading the High-Powered Task Force on examination reforms reflects a governance model that values capability, experience, and outcomes above political affiliations."
According to the Prime Minister's announcement, the task force will focus on examination reforms and submit recommendations to strengthen the credibility of public examinations.
"The government intends to maximise the use of technology to make examinations more dependable and transparent, and that its future course of action would be based on the panel's recommendations," he said in a video.
The move follows renewed national attention on examination integrity after controversies surrounding competitive examinations.
Alongside the formation of the task force, the Prime Minister said: "The government had already taken action against those involved in examination irregularities and is pursuing additional legal measures, including stronger provisions to deal with examination-related offences."
The members of the task force are technology expert Nandan Nilekani, former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman S Somnath, former Intelligence Bureau (IB) Director Tapan Deka, IIT Madras Director V. Kamakoti, former Education Secretary Anita Karwal, and logistics expert Amrit Lal Meena.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.