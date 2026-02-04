India’s global image set to improve with Budget 2026–27: MP CM Mohan Yadav

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday stated that the Union Budget 2026 is a roadmap to enhance India's image on a global scale and ensure India's role in the international landscape for a long time.



During a press conference, Yadav said that the budget has paved the way for several opportunities for various sections of society, giving new wings to people's aspirations.



"The 2026-27 budget presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is truly a very significant step towards fulfilling the resolve of a developed India... A very good roadmap has been created to enhance India's image globally, pave the way for the potential of our economy, and ensure India's strong role in the global landscape for a long time with foresight... I welcome this budget, which reflects the spirit of welfare for the poor, youth, farmers, and women, and also includes sectors like startups, innovation, and AI. The way the government has planned to promote startups, innovation, and AI is commendable... This budget, in a phased manner, has created opportunities for every section of society and every state in the diverse environment of the country, enabling us to take a big leap based on our resources and give new wings to our aspirations..." he said.