A Significant Initiative by Index Multi Super Speciality Hospital Towards Girl Child Empowerment and Social Awareness
Social Commitment of Index Multi Super Speciality Hospital Index Multi Super Speciality Hospital, Indore, functioning under the aegis of the Index Group of Institutions, has taken a meaningful step forward in fulfilling its social responsibility by placing girl child empowerment at the core of a dedicated initiative. This campaign is a sincere effort to foster a positive mindset towards daughters in society and to reinforce the importance of education, health, and equal opportunities for every girl child.
Initiative Under the Leadership of the Chairman
This social initiative has been launched under the guidance of Suresh Singh Bhadoria the Chairman of Mayank Welfare Society (Index Group of Institutions). Under his leadership, the Index Group has consistently prioritized social causes alongside excellence in education and healthcare. He firmly believes that the empowerment of girls is fundamental to the holistic development of society.
Strengthening the Future Through Financial Support
As part of this initiative, a fixed deposit of up to ?5,000 is being created in the name of every girl child born at Index Multi Super Speciality Hospital. This step has been introduced with the objective of providing financial security to support the future education and self-reliance of the girl child, thereby laying a strong foundation for her independent and empowered life.
Promoting Awareness on Gender Equality
This initiative goes beyond financial assistance. It also serves as an effective platform to address gender discrimination and raise awareness about the declining child sex ratio. Through this effort, parents and the wider community are encouraged to recognize that daughters are equally deserving of rights, respect, and opportunities.
Perspective of the Medical Superintendent
The Medical Superintendent of the hospital, Dr. Swati Prashant, stated that the birth of a daughter should be celebrated as a moment of joy and pride. She emphasized that providing equal access to education, healthcare, and opportunities for self-reliance to every girl child is essential for societal progress. She further affirmed that Index Multi Super Speciality Hospital remains committed not only to quality healthcare but also to upholding its social responsibilities.
An Inspiring Example of Social Responsibility
This initiative by Index Multi Super Speciality Hospital reflects the strong social commitment of the Index Group of Institutions. By integrating healthcare services with social awareness, the campaign inspires society to move towards a more inclusive, equitable, and progressive future.