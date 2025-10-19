A screen-free AI device for kids? This Bengaluru startup is making it possible

Bengaluru-based startup MyWonder, introducing the world’s first screen-free, AI-powered personal device for children aged 3-10. The company secured USD 300,000 in pre-seed funding from Antler India and was selected for Google’s AI First Accelerator program, targeting 3% of India’s USD 1.7 billion edtech hardware market and global expansion within three years.

MyWonder’s device features adaptive, voice-based games and talking characters, ensuring engagement without “toy fatigue.” Beta testing showed 60% of children using it thrice weekly, with a median daily engagement of 81 minutes. Partnerships with a Bengaluru school chain, Hachette India, and international publishers enhance its reach, with pre-schools as experience centers.

Industry support

“Founders Chandramouli and Venkat are reimagining how children learn and play at home. With deep care for kids and parents, they’ve built a screen-free, AI-powered product that makes learning playful and personalized, while keeping parents closely involved. As their first backers, we’re proud to support their mission to transform out-of-school learning globally,” said Rajiv Srivatsa, Founding Partner at Antler India.

About MyWonder

MyWonder pioneers a safe, screen-free, AI-driven device for children, combining interactive audio and values-based learning. Backed by Antler India and Google for Startups, it aims to redefine out-of-school learning globally.