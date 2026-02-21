A road trip to white male meltdown

Using first-person narrative, Tom states that he has been put on a leave of absence owing to inappropriate remarks he made while teaching a class on hate crime. To make things worse for his public image, he is legally involved in the defense of an NBA team owner accused of racial and gender discrimination. Tom’s son Michael says Tom is on the wrong side of history, while his daughter calls him an ‘angry white male’. In both instances, Tom doesn’t resist the classification. He goes on rants and ramblings, saying things he might not have said to a room full of people. Many of these statements are accompanied by justifications such as, “I’m sorry, I don’t mean to sound about it the way I probably sound.” Sample this: “You spend your life as a guy getting slammed for objectifying women, and then you have a daughter and you’re supposed to stand back and let her spend however long she wants in front of the bathroom mirror, basically turning herself into an object.” Tom believes that his daughter is turning herself into an object for male attention when she is merely dressing up and accessorising, as many teenagers ordinarily do.

John Updike and Philip Roth are among Markovits’s literary heroes. Markovits’s protagonist is, at one point in the novel, trying to write a dissertation on Updike. Additionally, in an interview with the Booker Prize committee, Markovits talks about Roth’s influence on his work. Feminist critics have observed that both Updike and Roth often wrote primitive female characters. Their dominant narrative was one of the white male gaze. Both authors represent a bygone era of white male literature which female readers found unpalatable. The reader may find traces of this influence in Markovits’s writing. For instance, Tom claims that Amy confessed to her affair because she wanted to share her guilty feelings with someone. However, we later find out that Amy was pregnant, and it was unclear whose child it was. She wanted to keep the child, but she suffered a miscarriage soon after. It was in the aftermath of this miscarriage that she confessed to having an affair. Through Tom, Markovits is oversimplifying Amy’s pain and confusion.

“We’re supposed to add a line under our university emails, which says like, he/his/him, which I refuse to do. So I got an email from the compliance officer.” Tom and other professors at his university have been asked to add pronouns to their emails. In Markovits’s book, white males have a peculiar rebellion going on where the biggest obstacles they face are declaring their pronouns and fighting against diversity and inclusion. They also blame the sensitivity of youth for jeopardising their public image.

That being said, Markovits is at his sharpest when writing about human relationships. The Rest of Our Lives, while intense and readable, is bound to get mixed reactions from the female readership. Even as the novel may sometimes feel like the story of the meltdown of a white middle-aged man, at its heart, it is a deep exploration of ideas concerning family and friendships.