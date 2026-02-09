A rhythm of defiance against social divide

VIRUDHUNAGAR: In the quiet hamlet of Chinnakamanpatti, the rhythmic thud of the Parai no longer echoes with the silence of social divide. An instrument once relegated to the margins and restricted to the sombre rites of mourning has found a vibrant, new life among the village’s youth. As dusk settles, the air thrums with the energy of over 20 students reclaiming a lost heritage.

Under the seasoned tutelage of 50-year-old B Saravanakanth and his troupe Athirvu Tamil Isaiyagam, the children are transforming a craft once stigmatised into a symbol of cultural pride.