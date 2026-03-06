A rank, dream and father's bicycle: Story behind Sreeja's civil services exam success

Thiruvananthapuram: For J.S. Sreeja, a native of Neyyattinkara near here, securing the 57th rank in the civil services examination is not merely a personal milestone. It represents the culmination of years of sacrifice, perseverance and quiet determination within a modest household that believed deeply in the power of education.

The joy of success is shared equally by her parents, whose unwavering support formed the backbone of her journey.

Sreeja's father works as a daily-wage labourer and cycles to his workplace every day, saving every rupee he could for his daughter's education.