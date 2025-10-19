A quick look at three new products launched by Apple

iPad Pro with M5 — A creative and AI powerhouse
Apple has launched a new iPad Pro powered by its latest M5 chip, bringing significant improvements in AI, graphics, speed, and battery efficiency.
The M5 chip makes the new iPad Pro up to 5.6 times faster than older models, particularly for AI-driven tasks such as image generation, video editing, and multitasking.
It features a high-performance GPU, a 16-core Neural Engine, and faster memory and storage.
This iPad is also the first to support Wi-Fi 7, and includes Apple-designed chips for faster wireless and mobile data. It features a stunning Ultra Retina XDR display, is thinner than ever, and comes in 11-inch and 13-inch sizes, available in silver and space black.
The new iPadOS 26 introduces powerful multitasking features, a refreshed design, and AI-powered tools such as Live Translation and smarter Shortcuts. Users can further enhance productivity with accessories like the Apple Pencil Pro and Magic Keyboard.
Prices in India start at ₹99,990 for the 11-inch model and ₹1,29,900 for the 13-inch model. Pre-orders are now open, with availability starting October 22.
14-inch MacBook Pro with M5 — Pro Power, Supercharged
Apple has also unveiled a new 14-inch MacBook Pro powered by the M5 chip, delivering a significant boost in speed, graphics, and AI performance.
The M5 chip enables up to 3.5 times faster AI performance and provides up to 24 hours of battery life, making it perfect for professionals, students, and creatives.
This MacBook Pro features a sharp Liquid Retina XDR display, faster storage, an improved camera and speakers, and runs on the latest macOS Tahoe.
It’s ideal for tasks such as coding, video editing, AI-powered apps, and gaming. It comes in space black and silver, with storage options up to 4TB. Prices in India start at ₹1,69,900, with pre-orders open now and availability starting October 22.
Apple also offers education discounts, trade-in options, and support plans like AppleCare. In short, this MacBook Pro is faster, smarter, and built for the AI-powered future.
Apple M5 Chip — The Next Leap in AI Power
Apple has introduced its powerful new M5 chip, designed to dramatically enhance AI performance across devices.
Built on advanced 3-nanometer technology, the M5 chip features a next-gen GPU with Neural Accelerators in every core, a faster CPU, and an improved 16-core Neural Engine.
The M5 delivers 4x faster AI performance than the M4 and up to 6x faster than the M1, enabling advanced features such as on-device image generation, video processing, and large AI model inference — all without relying on cloud connectivity.
It also supports advanced graphics, smooth gameplay, and efficient multitasking, while being more energy-efficient — helping Apple move closer to its Apple 2030 carbon-neutral goal.
With the M5 chip, Apple devices are now smarter, faster, and more powerful — all while using less energy.