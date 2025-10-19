A quick look at three new products launched by Apple

iPad Pro with M5 — A creative and AI powerhouse

Apple has launched a new iPad Pro powered by its latest M5 chip, bringing significant improvements in AI, graphics, speed, and battery efficiency.

The M5 chip makes the new iPad Pro up to 5.6 times faster than older models, particularly for AI-driven tasks such as image generation, video editing, and multitasking.

It features a high-performance GPU, a 16-core Neural Engine, and faster memory and storage.