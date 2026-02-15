A pav-perfect comeback for Bombay Centrral

The aroma of butter, pav and freshly ground spices greets you even before you spot the new Bombay Centrral outlet along with a Pikklle - Pickleball Arena in Diamond Point. Tucked close to a school and surrounded by family neighbourhoods, the space feels familiar, almost comforting — much like the street food it promises. For founders Yash Nahata and Rishab Nahata, this opening marks their third outlet in the city, after a cloud kitchen in Marredpally and a QSR near White House in Begumpet.

“The menu is the same,” Yash says, adding that consistency is key and while the focus, for now, remains on bringing Bombay-style street food that has built a loyal following in Hyderabad.