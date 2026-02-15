A pav-perfect comeback for Bombay Centrral

The aroma of butter, pav and freshly ground spices greets you even before you spot the new Bombay Centrral outlet along with a Pikklle - Pickleball Arena in Diamond Point. Tucked close to a school and surrounded by family neighbourhoods, the space feels familiar, almost comforting — much like the street food it promises. For founders Yash Nahata and Rishab Nahata, this opening marks their third outlet in the city, after a cloud kitchen in Marredpally and a QSR near White House in Begumpet.
“The menu is the same,” Yash says, adding that consistency is key and while the focus, for now, remains on bringing Bombay-style street food that has built a loyal following in Hyderabad.
At the heart of the menu is the Ulta Vada Pav — crisp potato fritters made with spiced mashed potatoes, green chillies, garlic and mustard seeds, flipped and assembled in a way that keeps the pav buttery and soft. “We are the only people in the city doing Ulta Vada Pav,” Rishab shares, and it shows in the steady stream of repeat orders. The classic Vada Pav follows close behind, its flavour coming from a punchy garlic chutney, sweet tamarind and perfectly fried vadas; both the Vada Pav and the Ulta Vada Pav are also prepared in Jain style, and they draw customers from across the city, who travel specifically to enjoy these Jain-friendly dishes.
For those looking for a fuller meal, the Misal Pav stands out. Slow-cooked sprouts, fiery tarri, onions, farsan and soft pav come together in a dish that is hearty, spicy and deeply satisfying. “Misal Pav has topped Pav Bhaji and Tawa Pulao,” Rishab notes, calling it their strongest seller in the higher price range.
Beyond its famous pavs, Bombay Centrral offers plenty to explore. Pav Bhaji is rich and buttery, made with slow-cooked mixed vegetables, pav bhaji masala and toasted pav. The Vegetable Grill Sandwich layers spiced veggies, green chutney and melted cheese between crisp bread. Bhel Puri brings crunch with puffed rice, onions, tomatoes, chutneys and sev, while Dahi Papdi adds a creamy, tangy twist with yoghurt and sweet tamarind. Tawa Pulao is aromatic and mildly spicy, tossed with vegetables and whole spices. Classic Maggi is comfort in a bowl, and cooling drinks like Kokum Sharbat balance the heat beautifully.
The menu also includes Schezwan Vada Pav, Cheese Vada Pav, Vegetable Sandwich, Bombay Toast Sandwich, Paneer Grill Sandwich, Ussal Pav, Paneer Tawa Pulao, Peri Peri Maggi, Tandoori Maggi, Bread Pakoda, Batata Vada, Masala Pav, Cheese Masala Pav, Sukha Bhel, Sev Puri, and Shikanji — all popular picks that are well-loved by regulars and keep customers coming back for more.
Bombay Centrral first began in 2018 as a passion project born out of countless trips to Mumbai. “I wanted at least the taste. I can’t get Chowpatty here, but the food should feel like Bombay,” Rishab says, explaining the name that also nods to his many late-night train journeys to Mumbai Central.
Looking ahead, the Diamond Point outlet will soon evolve into a café-style space with pastas, fries, fresh cold-pressed juices and fibre-rich wraps inspired by Mumbai frankies. Jain options are also being expanded thoughtfully. “To make Jain food is not difficult, but to get the authentic taste takes time,” he shares, adding that many recipes were perfected at home with their mother during eight months of cloud kitchen trials.
Clean kitchens, familiar flavours and food made with care remain at the core. As Bombay Centrral settles into Bowenpally, it feels less like a new outlet and more like a familiar stop. The kind where flavours spark memories, conversations linger over plates, and you leave already planning your next visit — because some tastes have a way of calling you back.
This story has been written by Darshita Jain of The New Indian Express.