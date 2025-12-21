A "normal week" Online: Women journalists speak out against rising abuse and threats on social media

A barrage of slurs floods the social media — “ugly,” “aunty,” “bimbo”. Subha J Rao calls this a “normal week” on social media. After 28 years of working as a journalist, she has learned that she can never predict what will set people off.

Recently, Subha noticed a surge of attacks on journalists who reviewed the Hindi film Dhurandhar. Journalist Anupama Chopra’s review was taken down. Another journalist Sucharita Tyagi faced relentless harassment for her views. And, for others, routine slurs escalated to death threats, with demands they leave the country — a deluge of hatred simply for doing their job.

It was just another day in the torrent of online attacks against journalists, particularly women. Across India, women journalists describe a similar pattern: abuse that begins online and spills into their personal life; hostility that scars mental health, shapes their daily routines, and professional choices; a constant calculation of risk.