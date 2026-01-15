A new sprayable powder rapidly stops severe bleeding by forming an instant gel barrier

Researchers at the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) have developed an innovative spray-on, powder-type hemostatic agent that can stop severe bleeding within seconds by instantly forming a strong hydrogel barrier when applied to a wound, according to a report by MedicalXpress. Designed with real-world combat and disaster scenarios in mind, the technology directly addresses one of the leading causes of death in war and trauma situations: uncontrolled blood loss.

The joint research team, led by Professor Steve Park of the Department of Materials Science and Engineering and Professor Sangyong Jon of the Department of Biological Sciences, included active participation from an Army Major, ensuring the product’s practicality under extreme conditions.