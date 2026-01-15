A new sprayable powder rapidly stops severe bleeding by forming an instant gel barrier

Researchers at the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) have developed an innovative spray-on, powder-type hemostatic agent that can stop severe bleeding within seconds by instantly forming a strong hydrogel barrier when applied to a wound, according to a report by MedicalXpress. Designed with real-world combat and disaster scenarios in mind, the technology directly addresses one of the leading causes of death in war and trauma situations: uncontrolled blood loss.
The joint research team, led by Professor Steve Park of the Department of Materials Science and Engineering and Professor Sangyong Jon of the Department of Biological Sciences, included active participation from an Army Major, ensuring the product’s practicality under extreme conditions.
Unlike conventional patch-based hemostatic agents, which struggle with deep, irregular wounds and are sensitive to temperature and humidity, the new powder can be easily sprayed into complex injury sites and hardens almost instantly. Composed entirely of naturally derived materials, the agent demonstrates excellent safety, with very low hemolysis, high cell viability, and a strong antibacterial effect. Animal studies showed rapid wound healing, enhanced blood vessel formation, and collagen regeneration.
In surgical liver injury experiments, it significantly reduced bleeding volume and clotting time compared to existing commercial products, with normal liver function restored within two weeks and no signs of systemic toxicity. Importantly, the powder retains its effectiveness for up to two years even in hot and humid environments, making it ideal for military operations, disaster zones, and remote or resource-limited settings. While initially developed for national defense purposes, researchers say the technology has strong potential for broader use in emergency medicine and civilian healthcare, highlighting it as a successful example of defense-driven innovation benefiting society at large.