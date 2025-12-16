A new programme aims to introduce young learners to leadership through stories and routines

A Pune-based school has announced a leadership immersion programme for children aged eight to 13, with two batches scheduled across late December 2025 and early January 2026. The Wonder School, Mundhwa, says it has developed the Udayan Bhaarat Young Leaders Immersion Program in collaboration with Chiranjeev Gurukul.
The programme is positioned as a leadership learning module rooted in “Indian ethos”, using stories and examples associated with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.
According to the organisers, the curriculum introduces children to ideas drawn from Indian Knowledge Systems, including references to the Arthashaastra, alongside exercises intended to build self-leadership, self-awareness, and self-efficacy. The programme also covers routines and self-management, with a focus on organisation, habit-building, and asking better questions.
The organisers said participants will be introduced to “Dinacharya” practices, “atomic habits”, and “Pradnyagunah”, and will also be exposed to basics of artificial intelligence (AI) prompt engineering, and guidance on using technology more intentionally. A component of the programme involves planning and completing small “seva” projects, framed as an extension of a family seva initiative.
One element highlighted for this edition is a three-month mentoring component. The organisers said each family will be paired with a mentor, described as an elder from the community, to support consistency after the immersion.
The programme will be held at The Wonder School campus in Mundhwa, Pune, from 10.00 am to 1.00 pm. Batch 1 is scheduled for December 22 to 28, 2025, and Batch 2 for January 5 to 10, 2026.