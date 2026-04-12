A new opioid without the usual risks? NIH discovery offers hope for safer pain relief

Globally, opioid overdose deaths are more common than you think. It is one of the most important public health concerns, having adverse implications on individuals, families and societies worldwide. Widespread misuse of prescription opioids, drug abuse due to prevalence of illicit drugs like heroin, and the blooming of synthetic opioids, have all led to an opioid crisis.

Opioids, including natural opiates like morphine and codeine, are derived from the latex of the unripe seed pods of the poppy plant (Papaver somniferum). This plant produces alkaloids such as morphine, codeine, thebaine, and papaverine, which act on brain receptors to produce analgesic and sedative effects.

Commonly used for the treatment of pain, their non-medical misuse and use without medical supervision can lead to opioid dependence and other health problems.