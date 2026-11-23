India is at a defining moment in its economic journey. Today, as we bring The Financial Standard, our national business daily, to readers, we introduce an important new chapter for The New Indian Express Group and reaffirm our commitment to journalism that seeks to provide a deeper understanding of the forces shaping business, markets, and the world around us.

The launch of a national business daily is both an exciting milestone for our Group and a responsibility we embrace with a clear sense of purpose. We believe there is a need for a publication that captures the full breadth and complexity of India’s economic transformation.

India’s growth story is no longer confined to a handful of metropolitan centres or established business corridors. New manufacturing hubs are emerging, infrastructure is reshaping markets, innovation is creating new opportunities, and enterprises across cities and regions are finding their place in the national and global economy. Family-owned businesses, start-ups, regional champions, and established corporations are all contributing to this transformation.

Importantly, the strength of India’s economy also lies in the hundreds of entrepreneurial and industrial clusters across the country that power local economies, generate employment, and contribute significantly to national growth, but often remain outside the larger business narrative. The Financial Standard will seek to connect these enterprises and communities with the wider national and global economic ecosystem that increasingly shapes their prospects. From the impact of US Federal Reserve rate decisions on exporters in Tiruppur to shifts in global trade that affect manufacturing clusters across India, we believe these connections deserve closer examination and greater attention.

This wider perspective is essential because India’s economic journey cannot be understood in isolation. Developments in global markets, shifts in trade and technology, geopolitical realignments and changing investment patterns increasingly influence the opportunities and challenges before Indian businesses. Equally, India’s choices and ambitions are shaping the wider global economic landscape.

The Financial Standard will bring these interconnected stories together. Our aim is to look beyond the headlines and market movements to examine the trends, developments, and ideas influencing business and the economy. We will report with depth, examine with rigour, question with independence, and offer perspectives that help readers make sense of a rapidly changing world.

As a publication of The New Indian Express Group, we draw upon a legacy of credible journalism and a belief that informed public discourse is essential to a vibrant democracy and a progressive economy. We recognise that trust is earned every day through accuracy, fairness, independence, and accountability. These values will remain central to our work.

We begin this journey with humility, conviction, and a commitment to our readers. We hope The Financial Standard will become a trusted companion to everyone who wishes to understand the business of a changing India and its place in the world.

Welcome to The Financial Standard.

Manoj Kumar Sonthalia

Chairman

The New Indian Express Group