'A new beginning': UPSC Chairman on release of answer keys after Prelims 2026

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)’s decision to release the provisional answer key for the Civil Services (Preliminary) examination 2026 soon after the test, has been hailed by the exam body’s chairman as “a new beginning”, a move that will go a long way in addressing candidates’ grievances and also making the entire procedure transparent.

Undertaking a major change in the evaluation process, the UPSC on Monday announced that the Commission will share the provisional answer keys of the preliminary examinations with the candidates, soon after the exams.