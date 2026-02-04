A modern touch to Murgod’s green bangles

BELAGAVI: Murgod village in Belagavi’s Saundatti taluk is breathing new life into its centuries-old tradition of crafting distinctive green glass bangles. The village is now on course to becoming the country’s second state-of-the-art bangle manufacturing centre after Firozabad in Uttar Pradesh—and the first of its kind in the southern part of the country.

Despite stiff competition from modern and fancy designs, the demand for Murgod’s traditional, unbroken glass bangles remains strong.

In a bid to sustain and expand this heritage craft, local youth have formed the Murgod Bangle Production Foundation and submitted a proposal for a modern manufacturing project.

Responding positively, the Karnataka cabinet has approved five acres on the outskirts of the village under a 35-year lease agreement.

Under the new project, the existing wood-fired kilns will be replaced with advanced gas-fired technology. This transition is expected to significantly improve both production speed and product quality while also making the process more efficient.