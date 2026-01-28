European leaders depart after successful India visit

New Delhi: The President of the European Council, Antonio Costa and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, concluded their landmark three-day state visit to India, which led to 13 significant outcomes aimed at deepening the India-EU strategic partnership, including the India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA) and a defence pact under the Security and Defence Partnership.



In a post on X, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that Costa departed on Wednesday following the visit, and von der Leyen departed yesterday.



The MEA described the visit as "highly successful", noting the "13 rich outcomes" aimed at deepening the ties between the two nations.

"A milestone visit concludes. President of European Council Antonio Costa departs after a highly successful visit. The President of European Commission Ursula von der Leyen departed yesterday evening. The visit resulted in 13 rich outcomes which will enhance the depth and breadth of India-EU strategic partnership," the post read.