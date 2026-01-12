Decoding Virat Kohli’s dominance in 300+ run chases

Vadodara: Virat Kohli continues his brilliant love affair with chasing in the 50-over format. He played a blissful innings of 93 runs against New Zealand in the first ODI in Vadodara on Sunday.



With this innings, Kohli has 1091 runs in 300-plus successful chases in ODIs, averaging 121.22 and striking at 125.25, including seven hundreds and two fifties.



Kohli carried his incredible form from Australia into ODIs, scoring his fifth consecutive 50+ score, marking his fifth time achieving this impressive feat. Kohli's consistency is unmatched, and he's now the only batsman to have achieved this milestone five times in ODI cricket.