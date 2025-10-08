A little girl's checkmates

In a quiet corner of a tournament hall in Kazhakstan, a 10-year-old from Tamil Nadu sat diligently across the chessboard. Her first game at the World Cadet Chess Championship 2025 ended in a loss. For a moment, her heart sank. Then, Sharvaanica AS remembered her vow to Lord Muruga. She straightened her pieces, whispered a prayer, and smiled.

As reported by Diya Maria George of The New Indian Express, what followed was a stunning climb, nine consecutive victories. In the final round, she faced a tough loss against America’s Zhou Abigail, but her work was already done. Finishing with nine points out of 11, she was tied with Mongolia’s Nandinjiguur Chinzorig. The tiebreak, their direct encounter, went to Sharvaanica, who had won their eighth-round match, securing her the gold medal.

Among nearly 30 Indian contenders, she was the sole title-winner. With this victory, Sharvaanica became the third Indian girl to claim the World Under-10 crown, following in the footsteps of Grandmasters Koneru Humpy and Divya Deshmukh.

From small town to world stage

Hailing from Udayarpalayam, a small town in Tamil Nadu’s Ariyalur district, Sharvaanica’s world is far removed from the international chess circuit. Her journey is financed by a collage of family sacrifices.

Her mother, Anburoja, recalls the seed of this dream. “She would say, ‘I will win a medal for India’,” she says. “We would all laugh. ‘You have just started learning... and you are already saying things like this?’ But she was adamant.”

The pandemic period ignited the prodigy’s passion. With a new chess set and two months of coaching from a local master, her focus became all-consuming. Anburoja, who held an MSc and ran a tuition centre, gave up her career. “We didn’t know it was such a costly field,” she admits.

The family took loans, mortgaged what they could, to keep her dream alive.