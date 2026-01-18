A lifetime of farming leads to a breakthrough in sericulture

TIRUPATI: At an advanced age of 75, G Gurumoorthy Setti, a farmer from Yeduru village in Gangavaram mandal of Chittoor district, continues to inspire with his resilience, innovation and commitment to farming.

With education only up to Class 10, Gurumoorthy has turned decades of hardship into opportunity, emerging as a successful sericulture farmer.

Spread across eight acres of land, he practices a combination of sericulture and agriculture. Mulberry cultivation for silkworm rearing is his predominant crop, alongside paddy, mango and vegetables. His association with sericulture spans nearly 40 years, a journey marked by market fluctuations.

Rather than giving up, he chose to innovate with limited resources available to him. Determined to reduce losses and make sericulture sustainable, he sweated hard for more than five years, continuously experimenting, testing and refining the idea.

Working mostly in his own fields, he developed multiple trial versions of the machine, learning from failures and modifying the design each time, often using locally available materials and spare parts.

This relentless effort finally resulted in a horizontal cocoon harvester and cleaning machine, popularly known as the ‘Six-in-One Model’. The machine can be operated manually, on battery power, or through a motorbike-based mechanism.