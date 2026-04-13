Government boys school in Tirur open library to public

Tirur: Books are finding new readers in Tirur this summer, as the Government Boys Higher Secondary School throws open its library to students and the public once again, turning the quiet vacation months into a season of discovery and imagination. The initiative invites children and residents across the town to step into a world of stories, knowledge and ideas, far beyond their classrooms.

Visitors can access the library by simply presenting an Aadhaar card while borrowing books. The summer programme, which began at the start of the holidays, will continue until April 28, functioning daily from 11 am to 1.30 pm.

The school had earlier made history by becoming the first in Kerala to transform its library into a public facility. The driving force behind the initiative is former librarian M.A. Rahman, whose vision and dedication reshaped the role of a school library in the community. "I served as the librarian here for 23 years, and throughout that time, I encouraged students to read as many books as possible. But school libraries have their limitations. That is why I decided to expand its reach," Rahman said.

After retiring in 2019, he mobilised support from well-wishers, raising nearly Rs 9 lakh to enhance the library's infrastructure and collection. He later rejoined the institution as a library associate. What began with 10,000 books funded by the government has now grown into a collection of more than 24,000 titles spanning multiple genres.

In 2024, with support from the Education Department and Tirur Municipality, the library was officially opened to the public.

Today, the library has around 700 student members and 150 members from the general public. Students from nearby schools are also encouraged to make use of the facility.

"Many people say children are losing interest in reading. I do not agree. It is the responsibility of schools and parents to provide them with good books, just as they provide food and other essentials," Rahman said.

"Children should not be confined to a single type of reading. They must explore fiction and non-fiction, romance and science fiction, so that their imagination and thinking abilities can grow."

Rahman said the summer initiative is aimed at reaching more readers who may not have access to well-equipped libraries in their own schools."There are many schools nearby, but not all of them have good libraries. It is not the students' fault if they do not get the books they want. Summer vacation is the ideal time for them to visit and explore. Here, they can read freely and borrow as many books as they wish," he added.