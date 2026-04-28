A Kerala teacher’s mission to demystify accountancy for students

IDUKKI: In an academic landscape where textbooks are typically the product of collaborative teams, a teacher from a remote village in Kerala has quietly broken the mould.

Santu P A, hailing from Panamkutty in Idukki, has single-handedly authored Easy Accounts, a comprehensive guide for higher secondary CBSE/NCERT students — an achievement that stands out as much for its intent as for its effort. With over 17 years of teaching experience and academic qualifications including MCom and LLB, Santu currently teaches accountancy at Little Flower School in Harraiya, Uttar Pradesh. According to him, it was in the classroom, while observing students struggle with the subject, that the idea for the book took root.

Accounting, often perceived as complex and intimidating, became for him a challenge to simplify. The result is a book designed not just to teach, but to reassure.

Structured into two volumes covering 12 chapters, Easy Accounts closely follows the CBSE/NCERT curriculum while presenting concepts in clear, accessible language. The emphasis is on conceptual clarity, supported by practical examples that aim to demystify even the more difficult topics.

The book’s design reflects a sharp awareness of student anxieties — especially those who feel overwhelmed as examinations approach. In fact, the opening line on the back cover captures this sentiment vividly, drawing readers in with the emotional reality of exam fear.