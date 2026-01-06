A K Balasubrahmanian takes charge as AERB chairman

CHENNAI: A K Balasubrahmanian, a Distinguished Scientist with nearly four decades of experience in nuclear reactor technology and safety, has assumed charge as chairman of the Atomic Energy Regulatory Board (AERB), India’s apex nuclear safety regulator. He took office on January 1, 2026, succeeding Dr D K Shukla.

Before joining the regulator’s top post, he served as chairman of the Project Design Safety Committee for pressurised heavy water reactor (PHWR)-based nuclear power plants, and as a member of the Safety Review Committee for Operating Plants under the AERB.