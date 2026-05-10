A humorous take on environmental awareness and society’s obsession with cutting trees

Remember the foolish woodcutter who was cutting the very branch he was sitting on? Turns out, we elected that guy as head of state. In every state.

And only yesterday I understood the honest woodcutter story.

His axe falls into a river. A goddess appears and offers him a golden axe. He says no. She offers him a silver axe. He says no. Then she offers his old wooden axe and he says yes.

They told us he was a humble, honest man.

No.

He actually had the contract to cut down KBR Park. The money from that contract was more valuable than gold and silver. And now, because of the goddess, he had two extra axes to finish the job faster.

We need a new story. A new philosophy that makes us care about the planet properly.

But we don’t have a Buddha for this age. And even if we had one, where will he meditate? There are no trees left.