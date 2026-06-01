A Headmaster's trek through the wilderness to feed his students

PATHANAMTHITTA: For the past four years, along the forest tracks leading to the remote Attathode Government Tribal Lower Primary School in the Sabarimala forest region, a familiar sight unfolded. With sacks of rice and bags of vegetables tied to his scooter, headmaster Biju Thomas would navigate the rugged forest route, often crossing paths with wild animals, to ensure that his students had food, education and care.

On May 31 this year, the dedicated teacher officially retired from service, bringing to a close an extraordinary chapter in tribal education. Known affectionately as ‘Biju mash’, he took charge as headmaster of the school on October 29, 2021, after receiving a promotion from Government LP School, Muthoor, in Tiruvalla.

What awaited him was one of the most challenging teaching assignments in the district.

The Attathode Government Tribal LP School, the only government school located within the Sabarimala forest region, is situated deep inside the woods. Reaching the campus itself is no easy task. From the road level, one has to descend 105 steps to reach the school, while only a narrow pathway suitable for bicycles connects it to the outside world.

Despite the difficult terrain and frequent reports of wild animal presence, Biju never allowed the challenges to affect the functioning of the school. Every Monday, he travelled nearly 58km from Pathanamthitta carrying rice and other provisions required for the students’ midday meals.

“Initially, I was afraid of encountering wild animals. But over time, seeing elephants and other wildlife became part of the journey,” he says.

Today, the school caters to 36 students from Classes I to IV and has four teachers. Several innovative projects were introduced on the campus, including fish farming, a rooftop vegetable garden, beekeeping and mushroom cultivation. The initiatives offered students hands-on learning experiences while promoting self-reliance and environmental awareness.

Perhaps the most touching example of Biju’s commitment came from an initiative that attracted widespread appreciation. Noticing that many students arrived at school in worn and unwashed uniforms, Biju and his fellow teachers took it upon themselves to wash and maintain the children’s clothes. The gesture reflected a philosophy that education extends beyond textbooks. For the students, it became a lesson in dignity, care and compassion.

As he stepped out of the classroom after his final lesson, Biju has left behind a legacy of service, perseverance and humanity in one of the state’s most remote schools.

This story has been written by Jaison Wilson.