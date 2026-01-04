A forgotten key parliament must turn to keep promise on judicial access

The right to constitutional remedies, which is the heart and soul of the Constitution, contains a silent provision waiting to be activated to meet the demands of changing times.

Article 32(3), a deliberate construct of the Constituent Assembly, empowers Parliament to confer the Supreme Court’s writ jurisdiction upon other courts.

The historical record is unequivocal: this was not a mere procedural footnote, but a conscious design to plant the seeds of constitutional remedy across the judicial landscape, ensuring that the enforcement of fundamental rights would not be the exclusive preserve of distant top courts.

Today, the continued relegation of writ jurisdiction solely to the Supreme Court and the 25 high courts has precipitated a systemic crisis.