A day before SC hearing, NCERT issues public apology over Class 8 textbook chapter on judiciary

New Delhi: The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) on Tuesday tendered an unconditional and unqualified public apology over the controversial chapter referring to corruption in the judiciary in its now-withdrawn Class 8 Social Science textbook.

Ahead of the Supreme Court hearing scheduled for Wednesday, NCERT said in a press release shared on the social media platform X that the textbook titled 'Exploring Society: India and Beyond,' Grade 8 (Part II), included Chapter IV, 'The Role of Judiciary in Our Society.'

“The Director and Members of NCERT hereby tender an unconditional and unqualified apology for the said Chapter IV. The entire book has been withdrawn and is not available,” the statement said.