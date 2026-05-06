A century-old Goschen Library reopens, blending heritage with modern learning

The space, now, has been reorganised into three sections such as children, women, and general. The women’s reading section, in particular, has been designed to offer privacy and encourage more visitors, especially homemakers. Dinakaran notes, “The idea behind a separate section for homemakers stemmed from the intent to encourage reading among them.”

The children’s section, with its low seating and colourful setup, feels inviting and accessible. Titles like ‘Encyclopaedia’, ‘Houses of Parliament’, ‘How to write essays’, ‘The changing role of women’ in English and some Tamil ones like Thirukkural, ‘Magizhchi kadhaigal’, and ‘Unmai Thandha Parisu’ adorn the shelves.

In the general section — on the left side of the entrance — rows of Tamil newspapers and magazines line one side, while English titles ‘Introduction to Agroforestry’, ‘Fundamentals of Auditing’, ‘A handbook on Water Scarcity’, and ‘Indian Mammals’ find their place on the other. A separate section on competitive exam guides, reference books, spiritual books, and another one for epics like the Mahabharatham and Ramayanam reflect the range of books the library caters. Journals such as Kumudam, along with about 62 others, are part of its regular subscriptions.

In a city where public libraries often lean heavily towards Tamil collections, efforts are being made here to expand English titles as well. “In most public libraries, about 95% of books are in Tamil and only 5% in English. But here, they are trying to improve the English collection as well,” he explains.

In the 100th year the addition of Wi-Fi and computer access has brought in a new set of users ranging from students preparing for CA, TNPSC, UPSC, DRB, and JEE examinations. On an average day, about 60 to 65 people walk in, nearly half of them students. With around 60 seats available, the library offers a future scope for book launches, discussions, and premiers.

The library’s affordability also plays a role in its accessibility. Membership comes at a nominal `10 annually, with a borrowing fee of `30 for two books over 15 days. Readers frequently request competitive exam books, and efforts are made to procure them. “I want to have the entire collection of books that help students prepare for competitive exams. Further, there are also plans to create a WhatsApp group to share updates on new openings, job notifications, and resources,” he says.