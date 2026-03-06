A birthday gift for Vidisha: ‘Mama’ coaching classes, mobile clinics

BHOPAL: On his 67th birthday, ‘Mama’—as Shivraj Singh Chouhan is fondly called across Madhya Pradesh—turned the day into a gift for his Vidisha Lok Sabha constituency. He kicked things off by launching Mama Coaching Classes, a free programme to help students prepare for exams like banking, SSC, MPPSC, DRDO, and forest services.

The initiative will start in Vidisha, Raisen, and Bherunda, offering guidance from experienced teachers, modern study materials and career advice. “The aim is to ensure that no young person in the region is deprived of opportunities due to lack of resources,” ‘Mama’ said. Vidisha is the Lok Sabha constituency of the Union Agriculture Minister.