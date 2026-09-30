9,767 Meghalaya school dropouts register for second-chance SSLC exam

As many as 9,767 former school dropouts in Meghalaya have registered as private candidates for the upcoming Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination under the state’s Second Chance Learning Programme. The examination is scheduled for December 2026.

The programme is a joint initiative of the Meghalaya government, Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) and Meghalaya Programme for Adolescent Wellbeing, Empowerment and Resilience (MPOWER). It allows learners who discontinued formal education to prepare for and take the Class X examination without returning to a conventional full-time school.

Registrations have come from all 12 districts and include adolescents, young adults and older learners. There is no upper age limit for candidates appearing as private SSLC candidates.