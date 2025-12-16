96% questions in TNTET paper incorrect, allege candidates

COIMBATORE: Over 96% of questions for Paper II of the Tamil Nadu Teachers Eligibility Test (TNTET) conducted by the Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) have received objections from the aspirants. For Paper I, 5,775 candidates have raised objections for 59 out of the 150 questions.
Meanwhile, 35,402 TNTET aspirants have raised objections to 145 of the 150 questions of Paper II or its tentative answers released by TRB. A committee constituted by the TRB is currently reviewing these objections.
TRB conducted the TNTET Paper I and II on November 15 and 16, respectively, and released the tentative answer keys after the exams and allowed the candidates to raise objections on its portal from November 25 to December 3.
The number of objections was high compared to previous years, where TRB received objections for around 27 % of questions/answers in Paper I and 40 % questions/answers in Paper II. It may be noted that 4,24,335 candidates enrolled for TET 1 and 2 this year, compared to 4,07,454 last year.
TRB sources said this is the first time more aspirants have raised objections to such a large number of questions. However, only a few of these questions are likely to be incorrect. They challenged the questions by submitting proof from guidebooks and non-standard reference books, which the TRB did not accept.
Aspirants may have objected to some questions due to misunderstandings or to project the questions as incorrect, the sources said, adding, “The expert committee also found that some aspirants had raised objections by uploading blank documents on the portal.”
B Sasikumar, an aspirant from Coimbatore, told TNIE, “TRB repeatedly sets questions with spelling mistakes, incorrect options and even wrong questions. In the last TET Paper II, I scored 78, while the pass mark is 82 out of 150. I objected to six questions by submitting proper proof from standard textbooks, but I was awarded only one mark. As I could not obtain the pass mark, I filed a petition against the TRB seeking marks, which is still pending.”
He said some questions and their options were incorrect in this year’s Paper II, and he has raised objections to seven questions. “For example, question no. 12 sought the correct sequence of the process of memorisation — (a) recognition, (b) learning, (c) recall, (d) retention. As per the standard, the right sequence is b, d, c, a. This sequence was not given in the four options,” he alleged.
M Sudha from Salem said she had raised objections to five questions in Paper I, as incorrect answers were given in the tentative answer key.
“In Question 77, TRB stated female of a fox is called a mare, but ‘vixen’ is correct as per the textbook. The experts should have framed the questions and the tentative answer key properly, keeping in mind the future of the aspirants. Even after the exam, aspirants were forced to check whether the questions and their options were right or wrong,” she rued.
N Amaresan, trainer of Mesmerize Academy in Tiruvannamalai, said, “Only a few of the 145 questions may be incorrect, not all. Compared to previous years, TRB conducted this TET well and the questions were easier. The pass percentage may increase.”
A senior TRB official told TNIE, “A committee is reviewing the aspirants’ objections, and if they are found correct, a star mark (1 mark) will be awarded. The results are expected soon.”