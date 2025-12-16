96% questions in TNTET paper incorrect, allege candidates

COIMBATORE: Over 96% of questions for Paper II of the Tamil Nadu Teachers Eligibility Test (TNTET) conducted by the Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) have received objections from the aspirants. For Paper I, 5,775 candidates have raised objections for 59 out of the 150 questions.

Meanwhile, 35,402 TNTET aspirants have raised objections to 145 of the 150 questions of Paper II or its tentative answers released by TRB. A committee constituted by the TRB is currently reviewing these objections.

TRB conducted the TNTET Paper I and II on November 15 and 16, respectively, and released the tentative answer keys after the exams and allowed the candidates to raise objections on its portal from November 25 to December 3.