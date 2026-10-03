96% Indian firms hit by cyber incidents in past year: Report

"Democratising AI â€“ enabling every person and organisation to harness its potential â€“ demands that we build trust into its foundation. That trust is only realised when security and resilience become inseparable. You cannot govern what you cannot see, and you cannot trust what you cannot govern. This unified approach to AI trust is the only way for organisations and consumers to fully embrace the promise of this technology," said Sunil Potti, SVP and General Manager, Security, Observability and Data Platform, Cisco.