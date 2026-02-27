₹931 crore Adata facility project breaks ground in Chennai

CHENNAI: Taiwan-based Adata Technology has marked its entry into Tamil Nadu, with its wholly owned arm, Adata Semiconductor Private Limited, laying the foundation stone for a DRAM memory module and flash drive manufacturing plant at SIPCOT Industrial Park in Sriperumbudur on Thursday.

The ceremony was held in presence of Chief Minister M K Stalin and Industries Minister T R B Rajaa.

The project follows a memorandum of understanding signed with the state government on January 8, 2024. With a committed investment of Rs 931 crore, the facility is expected to generate 823 high-quality jobs. It will manufacture DRAM memory modules and flash drives for desktops, laptops, servers and other computing systems.

A global player in memory technology and the first Taiwanese firm to establish memory module manufacturing in India, Adata’s entry is being seen as a significant step in Tamil Nadu’s semiconductor ambitions under the India Semiconductor Mission.

Rajaa said the state is focused on building long-term capabilities in electronics manufacturing, moving beyond assembly to high-value components that power global computing systems. Notably, Tamil Nadu accounts for over 41% of India’s electronics exports.