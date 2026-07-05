Over 90% of tech executives view AI management as a vital workplace skill by 2031

New Delhi (IANS): As the corporate landscape shifts toward automated decision-making, 92 per cent of tech executives report that managing artificial intelligence agents will become an important skill within the next five years. According to a report by KPMG, this rapid rise of agentic AI is forcing organizations to overhaul their workforce structures and rethink traditional operational strategies.

The report surveyed 2,500 tech executives from 27 countries, highlighting that 88 per cent of organizations are already investing in building agentic AI into their systems. This shift is projected to alter team compositions significantly over the next two years, with digital assistants expected to comprise 36 per cent of core technology teams by 2027, up from 28 per cent in 2025.