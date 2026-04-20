Manipur class 12 board results: 92.23% students pass

Imphal: The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Manipur on Monday declared the results of the class 12 examination, which recorded a 92.23 pass percentage, officials said.
Of the 31,259 students who appeared in the examination, 28,829 have successfully passed, achieving an impressive overall pass percentage of 92.23 per cent, they said.
The science stream recorded 93.28 pass percentage, followed by arts at 89.87%, and commerce at 82.57%, they said.
The exams were held from February 17 to March 20 this year.
Takhellambam Kalpana Devi and Yohen Longjam secured the top position in Science stream by scoring 490 marks.
In the Arts stream, Sarangthem Ayingbi Chanu secured the top position with 470 marks, while Thoihenba Thongam secured the top position in the Commerce stream with 454 marks.
Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh expressed happiness over the performance of the girl students in the exam.
In a post on X, he said, "It is a proud and exemplary moment for Nari Shakti as our girl students have excelled in the higher secondary examination results declared today, shining across Science, Arts, and Commerce streams with an impressive overall pass percentage of 92.23%."
"Notably, girls have secured positions among the top ten rank holders in all streams, reflecting their dedication, resilience, and academic excellence", he said.
Extending heartiest congratulations to all the students for their remarkable achievement, Singh also gave his best wishes to each one of the students for their continued success, bright futures, and fulfilling careers ahead.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.