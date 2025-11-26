$9.12 million Superman No.1: Attic find shatters Comic Book auction record

A copy of the first Superman issue, unearthed by three brothers while cleaning out their late mother’s attic, sold for $9.12 million this month at a Texas auction house, becoming the most expensive comic book ever sold, reported The Associated Press.

The brothers discovered the comic book in a cardboard box beneath layers of brittle newspapers, dust and cobwebs in their deceased mother’s San Francisco home last year, alongside a handful of other rare comics that she and her sibling had collected on the cusp of World War II.

She had told her children she had a valuable comic book collection hidden away, but they had never seen it until they put her house up for sale and decided to comb through her belongings for heirlooms.

Near-miraculous preservation after 85 years

The "Superman No. 1" comic, released in 1939 by Detective Comics Inc., is one of a small number of copies known to be in existence and is in excellent condition. The copy was rated a 9.0 out of 10 by comics grading company CGC, meaning it had only the slightest signs of wear and ageing.

The copy was not given any special protection, but the cool Northern California climate helped preserve it, leaving it with a firm spine, vibrant colours and crisp corners.

A small, in-house advertisement in the comic book helped experts identify it as originating from the first edition of 5,00,000 Superman No. 1 copies ever printed. Allen estimates there are fewer than 500 in existence today.

“It was just in an attic, sitting in a box, could have easily been thrown away, could’ve easily been destroyed in a thousand different ways,” said Lon Allen, vice president of comics at Heritage Auctions. “A lot of people got excited because it’s just every factor in collecting that you could possibly want all rolled into one.”

New world record for a comic book

The Man of Steel was the first superhero to enter pop culture, helping boost the copy’s value among collectors, alongside its improbable backstory.

The previous record for the world’s most expensive comic book had been set last year, when an "Action Comics No. 1" — which first introduced Superman to the world as part of an anthology — sold for $6 million. In 2022, another Superman No. 1 sold for $5.3 million.

A family’s emotional windfall

The three brothers, in their 50s and 60s, did not wish to be identified due to the windfall involved nor did the buyer of the comic book.

“This isn’t simply a story about old paper and ink,” one brother said in a statement released by the auction house. “This was never just about a collectible. This is a testament to memory, family and the unexpected ways the past finds its way back to us.”