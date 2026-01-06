91-year-old becomes Kerala’s second skin bank donor

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Donating her organs after death had been a lifelong wish of Anandavalli Ammal. Just like her husband, late Hariharan V, who donated his eyes two decades ago.

So when the 91-year-old passed away on Sunday night, her family fulfilled her wish and donated her skin to the state’s lone Skin Bank at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital (MCH).

A resident of Karamana in the state capital, Anandavalli became the second person to donate skin to the facility opened last September. Her eyes were also donated, though age prevented retrieval of other organs.