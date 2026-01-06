91-year-old becomes Kerala’s second skin bank donor

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Donating her organs after death had been a lifelong wish of Anandavalli Ammal. Just like her husband, late Hariharan V, who donated his eyes two decades ago.
So when the 91-year-old passed away on Sunday night, her family fulfilled her wish and donated her skin to the state’s lone Skin Bank at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital (MCH).
A resident of Karamana in the state capital, Anandavalli became the second person to donate skin to the facility opened last September. Her eyes were also donated, though age prevented retrieval of other organs.
“When my father died, he could not donate skin as there were no skin banks in the state at the time. The skin harvested from my mother will now be grafted on patients who arrive in critical condition at the hospital,” said her son, Dr Easwer H V, professor and head of neurosurgery at Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST).
Since Anandavalli passed away at home and could not be taken to the hospital, the Skin Bank team overcame logistical hurdles—the skin has to be harvested within five hours of death—and carried out the procedure at her residence, Venkita Nivas in Shastha Nagar, Karamana, using advanced equipment. She thus became the first donor whose skin was harvested outside the hospital.
A team led by Dr A P Premlal, head of plastic surgery at the MCH, removed a portion of the skin after a four-hour procedure. The team included Dr Abha, Dr Anupama, Dr Arsha, Dr Lisha, and nursing officers Ashwathi and Sheena Babu.
The harvested skin will be processed and stored sterile for up to five weeks before being grafted onto patients who have lost skin due to burns.
Once ready, the donated skin will be grafted using advanced plastic surgery techniques, providing a protective cover, reducing infection risk, easing pain, and minimising fluid and mineral loss.
Min pays tribute to Anandavalli, thanks kin
Dispelling myths about skin donation, Dr Easwar said, “Only a 15 cm-wide area around the thigh is harvested. That is the most viable skin. One donor may not be sufficient for a patient with extensive burns, but the idea is to reduce the area of skin loss.”
Anandavalli, who retired as superintendent from the education department after serving across the state, was deeply committed to organ donation. She often discussed the subject with her son, who has been involved in brain death certification and organ donation processes for the past 15 years, and has represented the state government in the Kerala High Court as an expert.
Her other children include Kumar H V, a retired LIC officer, and daughter Malini. Her last rites will be held on Tuesday. Health Minister Veena George expressed gratitude to the family and paid tribute to the donor. She also lauded the Skin Bank team.
The Skin Bank was set up for Rs 6.75 crore. The first donated skin, harvested from Kollam resident Shibu on December 22, is currently undergoing a three-week chemical processing under controlled conditions.