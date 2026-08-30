91% teachers want AI literacy taught at every level; only 13% schools AI ready: Report

"To successfully adopt AI, the top two institutional resources requested by faculty are hands-on training workshops (cited by 71 per cent of respondents) and access to premium, enterprise-level AI tools (cited by 61 per cent). When asked about their student-focused concerns regarding AI, the two issues most frequently selected by faculty were academic dishonesty (72 per cent) and students becoming excessively dependent on AI to complete their work (63 per cent)," the higher education report said.