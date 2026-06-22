Nine suspected proxy candidates detained in Bihar's Lakhisarai for alleged impersonation during NEET re-test

Patna (PTI): Nine persons were detained on Sunday in connection with alleged impersonation during the NEET-UG re-examination in Bihar's Lakhisarai district, officials said.
SP Prerna Kumar said the detainees were suspected of appearing in the examination in place of registered candidates.
"Nine persons have been detained on suspicion of impersonating NEET-UG candidates during the examination. An FIR may be registered after written complaints are received from the centre superintendents concerned," Kumar told PTI.
Police were also questioning 10 to 12 other persons allegedly linked to the racket, including biometric operators and middlemen, she said.
The SP did not immediately share details of those detained, adding that further information would emerge after preliminary questioning was completed.
The NEET-UG re-examination was conducted across Bihar under tight security arrangements.
—
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.