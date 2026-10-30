8th ISSO National Fencing C’ship concludes at Shiv Nadar School, Faridabad



In the Sub-Junior Boys' category, Banerjee Advay of The American International School of Muscat secured first place in Epee, Sacchitanand Uttekar Kavish of Bharati Vidyapeeth Rabindranath Tagore School of Excellence claimed first place in Foil, and Pankaj Gurbani Naitik of JBCN International School, Mulund, took first place in Sabre.

In the Under-17 Cadet Girls' category, Shetkar Sragvi Sudhir of Fravashi International Academy won first place in Epee, Juvvadi Aanika of International School of Hyderabad secured first place in Foil, and Lamba Ruheen of Shiv Nadar School, Faridabad, captured first place in Sabre. In the Cadet Boys' category, P Sathe Anant of Indus International School, Pune, claimed first place in Epee, Abhijit Pawar Anubhava of CP Goenka International School, Pune, won first place in Foil, and Raveshia Ryan of Podar International School IB & Cambridge, Santacruz, took first place in Sabre.