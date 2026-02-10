India–UAE talks highlight migrant welfare at Abu Dhabi dialogue

New Delhi: Prashant Pise, Additional Secretary (Emigration Policy & Welfare), led the Indian delegation to the 8th Ministerial Consultations of the Abu Dhabi Dialogue (ADD) held in Dubai from January 31 to February 1, a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs said.



Established in 2008, the Abu Dhabi Dialogue is a regional, voluntary, and non-binding consultative mechanism comprising 11 Asian countries of labour origin and 7 destination states. It provides a platform for cooperation on contractual labour mobility, exchange of best practices, and sharing of experiences among Member States.



India's active engagement in the ADD reflects the Government of India's commitment to promoting safe, orderly, and legal migration, while safeguarding the welfare and rights of Indian migrant workers, as per the statement.