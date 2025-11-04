89% children under age of two in Kerala exposed to screens, says study

One of the most worrying find is the use of mobile phones while feeding. Nearly seven in 10 parents reported using screens during feeding time, a habit many assume is harmless but which paediatric experts strongly warn against. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends zero screen time for kids below 18 months, except for video calls. For children between 18 and 24 months, high-quality content may be introduced, but only with parental participation and supervision. Yet, Kerala’s numbers show the cultural shift toward digital parenting is spreading rapidly, even among educated families who are otherwise aware of health guidelines.

“We are seeing toddlers who are fed on videos, and who cannot eat without watching a screen,” Dr Manoj tells TNIE. “Parents say it is the only way to keep the child calm. But what we are sacrificing is far greater, speech development, emotional bonding, curiosity, social recognition, and fundamental learning through human interaction.”