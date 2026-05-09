Manipur Class 10 Results 2026: 88.74% students clear board exam

Imphal: Manipur class 10 board results were declared on Friday, recording an overall pass percentage of 88.74, officials said.
The High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) exam was conducted by the Board of Secondary Education, Manipur.
Boys registered a pass percentage of 88.90, slightly higher than 88.58 per cent among girls, they said.
In all, 36,579 candidates appeared for the exam across government, aided and private schools, of whom 32,459 cleared it, officials said.
The pass percentage this year was lower compared to 2025, which stood at 91.37 per cent, they added.
Deputy Commissioner (Education) Ningthoujam Geoffrey, while extending heartfelt congratulations to students, said class 10 examinations are not the end of life, but only a stepping stone towards a brighter future.
He also urged students who could not achieve the expected results not to feel disheartened, saying multiple opportunities lie ahead and success can be achieved through determination and hard work.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.