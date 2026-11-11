85% of Harvard seniors report GPAs above 3.65 as university moves to cap A grades

Nearly 85% of Harvard University's graduating seniors reported a grade point average (GPA) of 3.65 or higher, with almost one in five reporting a perfect 4.0, according to a survey by the university's student newspaper, The Harvard Crimson. The findings come as Harvard prepares to restrict the number of A grades awarded in undergraduate courses from the 2027-28 academic year, following concerns over rising grades and the declining distinction attached to top marks.

The survey of 680 members of the Class of 2026 found that the median reported GPA was 3.9. Just under 21% of respondents reported a GPA that rounded to 4.0, while only 10% had GPAs below 3.55. The proportion reporting GPAs of at least 3.65 was the highest recorded by the newspaper among graduating classes it has surveyed.

More than 80% of respondents in every graduating class surveyed since 2021 have reported GPAs of 3.65 or higher, indicating that the concentration of high grades has continued beyond the Covid-19 pandemic.

The figures varied across academic disciplines. More than 28% of students in Arts and Humanities reported a perfect 4.0 GPA, compared with 26% in Science, 19% in Social Sciences and 12% in the School of Engineering and Applied Sciences. Social Studies students recorded the highest median GPA at 4.0, while Government students reported 3.9. Economics, Computer Science and Applied Mathematics each had a median of 3.8.

The findings follow a decision by Harvard's Faculty of Arts and Sciences in May to introduce a cap on A grades in undergraduate courses. Under the policy, instructors will be able to award an A to no more than 20% of students enrolled in a course, with an additional four A grades permitted. There will be no corresponding cap on A-minus grades or lower marks.

The proposal was approved by 458 votes to 201, with nearly 70% of participating faculty members voting in favour. The policy will come into effect in Fall 2027.

Harvard's grading reforms followed years of concern over grade inflation and grade compression. A report released by the university's Office of Undergraduate Education in October 2025 found that A grades accounted for 60% of undergraduate grades in 2025, compared with 24% in 2005. The median cumulative GPA at graduation had also increased from 3.56 to 3.83 over 15 years.

The report, led by Dean of Undergraduate Education Amanda Claybaugh, said grade inflation was damaging the academic culture of the College. Faculty members expressed concern that students were increasingly choosing courses based on the likelihood of receiving high grades, while the distinction between exceptional and average academic performance was becoming less clear.

Harvard's grading policy also introduces an internal average percentile ranking system for calculating Latin graduation honours and prizes. The ranking will not appear on student transcripts. Faculty members approved this measure by 498 votes to 157.

However, the new policy has received considerable opposition from students. Nearly 73% of the Class of 2026 respondents opposed the A-grade cap, including 49% who strongly disagreed with it. Only 18% supported the change, while 6% remained neutral.

Students were also divided over whether grade inflation was a widespread problem at Harvard. Around 45% believed that students systematically received inflated grades, while 39% disagreed. Nearly 48% said they had received a higher grade than they believed they deserved in at least one course. Another 41% said they had not.

The survey also examined students' use of artificial intelligence (AI) during their time at the university. Around 64% reported using AI tools multiple times a week or daily, while 11% said they had never used them.

On the impact of AI on their education, 43% said it had harmed their learning, compared with 33% who believed it had improved their education. Another 21% said it had neither helped nor harmed their academic experience.

The survey found that 33% of respondents had used AI for an assignment against their instructor's permission. Of those students, 93% said they were not caught, while 2.6% reported facing disciplinary action.

Despite the prevalence of high GPAs, respondents reported spending considerable time on academic work. The median student spent 40 hours a week on academics, compared with 20 hours on social activities, 15 hours on extracurricular activities and 11 hours on paid employment.

Harvard's grading reforms are part of a wider effort to restore the significance of academic assessment at the university. The new cap will be reviewed after its introduction, with faculty members expected to assess its effect on grading practices and the undergraduate academic environment.